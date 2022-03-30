Holby City fans ‘hysterically sob’ as BBC broadcast credits change in NHS tribute finale

Holby City fans were in tears on Tuesday evening as the long-running BBC drama ended after a 23-year run.

The medical drama ends with a soulful tribute to the NHS by Holby City’s Jack Naylor (Rosie Marcel) as voiceover.

Then, as the credits roll, the BBC show played a touching slow version in the form of the iconic theme tune.

The credits themselves were overshadowed by snapshots of a diverse cast of beloved characters over the course of the show’s epic 23 years, a poignant final moment for the medical drama.

The medical drama’s swansong focused on the aftermath of Jack’s surgery and saw him make a disastrous decision to ask Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher not to resuscitate him in the midst of his battle with cancer.