Holby City finale – Jack Naylor’s death had hidden meanings

holby city The perverts follow.

It is the end of an era. holby city Flatlined tonight (March 29) with the show coming to an end after 23 years on screen. And sadly, fan favorite Jack Naylor fell flat with it.

While we’ve all known this day was coming for some time, better story details (or more specifically whether Jack lived or died) were kept tightly under wraps until transmission.

That said, it was clear from last week’s episode that there was unlikely to be a happy ending for Jack, or at least a realistic one, no matter how much we may have wanted it. Jack has been battling an inoperable brain tumor since returning to the hospital last year, and despite Elliot’s innovative efforts to find a cure, it became increasingly clear that nobody was really here.