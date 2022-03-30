Holby City viewers devastated by heartbreaking scene in final episode

It was emotional for different reasons as the hospital drama Holby City ended on our screens after 23 years. The casualty spin-off has been a fixture of Tuesday night television for more than two decades, but the finals were aired with the death of ever fan favorite Jack Naylor.

The surgeon, played by Rosie Marcel, tragically died in the final scene after asking Fletch to write a do-not-resuscitate order. Actor Alex Walkinshaw, who plays her, said earlier in the day that the final episode is “incredibly sad” but “empowering”.

Jack wakes up from his life-or-death operation to remove his brain tumor, led by Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley), to tell Fletch that he has decided to refuse future medical intervention. Read here why the show is being removed.

He replied: “I just hate …