Holby City will air its last episode after 23 years

Hit BBC Hospital Soap holby city After 23 years, tonight will air its last episode on the TV screens of the country.
The show’s cancellation was announced in June 2021 after BBC announced that they would make “difficult decisions to make room for new opportunities and as part of the BBC’s commitment to creating more programs across the UK.”
Ahead of the show’s finale tonight, original cast members Bob Barrett and Jay Jacobs appeared bbc breakfast And confirmed that his exit from the show has nothing to do with the show.
do you trust me…? #HolbyCityFinale pic.twitter.com/jKhjtAY88U— BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) 29 March 2022
To mark the end of the much-loved show, viewers are being asked to look forward to the return of the former cast…
