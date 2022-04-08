Hole-by-hole in the first round of the Masters

How to do a hole-by-hole look Tiger Woods plays first round of Masters on Thursday:
No. 1, 445 Yards, Para 4: Driver down on the right side of the fairway. Reach in front of the green, roll back onto the fairway. Chip up to 10 ft. a plate. across. Score: Even. Position : Equals for 8th.
No. 2, 575 Yards, Para 5: Drive on the right side of the fairway. Lack of fairway metallic green. Nail from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. across. Score: Even. Position: Tied for 5th.
No. 3, 350 Yards, Para 4: Iron the tee into the left-center of the fairway. The green nail just short. Used putter just ahead of the fringe, left smaller than the hole. a plate. across. Score: Even. Position: Tied for sixth.
No. 4…
Read Full News