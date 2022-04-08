Hole-by-hole in the first round of the Masters

How to do a hole-by-hole look Tiger Woods plays first round of Masters on Thursday:

No. 1, 445 Yards, Para 4: Driver down on the right side of the fairway. Reach in front of the green, roll back onto the fairway. Chip up to 10 ft. a plate. across. Score: Even. Position : Equals for 8th.

No. 2, 575 Yards, Para 5: Drive on the right side of the fairway. Lack of fairway metallic green. Nail from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. across. Score: Even. Position: Tied for 5th.

Tiger Woods chips on the second green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Augusta, Ga.

No. 3, 350 Yards, Para 4: Iron the tee into the left-center of the fairway. The green nail just short. Used putter just ahead of the fringe, left smaller than the hole. a plate. across. Score: Even. Position: Tied for sixth.

No. 4…