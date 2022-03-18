Holi 2022: Katrina Kaif’s first holi at her in-laws house, Vicky Kaushal shares a happy photo – holi 2022 katrina kaif first holi after marriage vicky kaushal and family see pic tmov

Katrina Kaif is celebrating the first Holi at her in-laws’ house today. This day is very special for her and her husband Vicky Kaushal. In such a situation, Katrina and Vicky have given a glimpse of their Holi 2022 celebration to the fans. Katrina and Vicky have shared photos on Instagram. In these photos, you can see both of them playing Holi with family.

Katrina’s first Holi in in-laws

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared some photos on Instagram. In these photos, both of them have red gulal on their faces. Father Sham Kaushal, mother Veena Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal are standing in the photo with Vicky and Katrina. There is gulal on everyone’s face and everyone is looking very happy. Seeing these happy photos, the hearts of the fans have also become happy.

Many fans have congratulated Katrina and Vicky on Holi. A fan commented, ‘Your mother is very cute.’ There are many more users who are showering love on the couple by sharing heart emoji and fire emoji in the comment section. Within an hour, more than 8 lakh users had given these photos on likes. Now this photo has gone viral on the internet.

Katrina also dominated Karan’s party

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party on Thursday evening. Karan Johar had organized this party. Here Katrina looked stunning in a sky blue dress. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked amazing in a black pant suit. Both also posed for the paparazzi. This photo has been dominated on social media so far.

Married in private ceremony

Vicky and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The family and close friends of both of them were involved in this marriage which took place in a private ceremony. Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship a secret before marriage. But after marriage, both keep sharing each other’s photos. Both had also taken a new apartment in Juhu, in which they shifted after marriage.