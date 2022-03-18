Holi 2022: These Bollywood celebs stopped playing Holi, because of this they do not celebrate the festival of colors

Holi festival has arrived. People have filled water balloons with gulal, color and pichkari at home. On this festival of colours, the whole country celebrates the arrival of spring. From celebs to common people, this festival is celebrated with great pomp. Dance and sing on DJ and drink cannabis. Eat nuts and dishes. Holi songs are being played everywhere, on which everyone is seen celebrating.

This time the festival of Holi is being celebrated on 18th. But there are some people and celebs in the country and the world who do not play Holi. He does not like to play Holi. Many celebs believe that it spoils the environment, water is wasted, colors cause skin allergies, people harass animals, so they like to stay away from it. Although these celebs have celebrated the festival of Holi for the requirement of the film, but they have been seen avoiding celebrating it in personal life. Let us know about those celebs who prefer to keep themselves away from the festival of Holi.