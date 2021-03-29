Holi colors can cause asthma attack, know how to prevent asthma patients – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Holi festival is very close, it is not possible to abstain from colors if it is a festival of colors. Do you know if this festival of happiness can cause problems for asthma patients? The harmful substances present in the colors can increase the discomfort of asthma patients. Unknowingly, if the colors of Holi go into the mouth of an asthma patient, he may also have an asthma attack. Holika Dahan only increases the problem of respiratory patients. The smoke and ash from Holic combustion dissolves in the air and these ash particles enter the lungs and make it difficult for the asthma patients to breathe. Poisonous chemical and kerosene-rich colors present in colors used during Holi can cause asthma attack. Asthma patients should take precautions on Holi day so that problems like asthma attack can be avoided. Let us know what precautions should be taken by the asthma patients.

Do not play Holi with dry colors:

Asthma patients should avoid playing Holi with dry colors. The particles present in the dry color float in the air for a long time, causing them to enter the lungs of the patient and cause difficulty in breathing.

Use natural colors:

If you want to play Holi, use natural colors for Holi. Chemical base dyes pose a risk of asthma. But natural colors cause less harm to asthma patients.

Inhaler essential for asthma patients:

If you have asthma, always keep the inhaler with you. You can use it to avoid discomfort caused by synthetic dyes.

Take care of children with asthma:

Holi colors can cause great harm to children suffering from asthma. Parents should take care of children suffering from asthma and protect them from color. Prevent such children from exposure to dry colors.

Asthma patients take healthy diet:

Respiratory patients should take a balanced diet. In the diet, eat vitamin D-rich foods like fortified milk, orange juice and eggs. They can prevent inflammation in the body.

Cover the mouth with a mask:

Keep the mouth covered with a mask during Holika mortification. The mask will prevent dust particles present in the air from entering the lungs.