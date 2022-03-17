Holi Exchange Offer: Buy New iPhone 12 at Rs.24,900 Only, Discount on iPhone 13 & 11 – Apple iPhone Holi Exchange Offer New iPhone 12 At Rs.24900 Best Exchange Price on iPhone 13 iPhone 11 ttec

The craze of Apple’s iPhone remains very high. The company also keeps giving discounts on it from time to time. In such a situation, if you want to buy a new iPhone at the time of Holi, then now is a great opportunity. Discounts and other offers are being given on this.

In Holi sale, iPhone 13 can be bought up to Rs 53,300 while you can buy iPhone 12 for Rs 24,900 only. For this, you will have to take advantage of bank discounts and exchange offers in Holi sale.

Apple’s authorized reseller Aptronix is ​​selling the iPhone 12 in India with a flat discount of Rs 9,900. Apart from this, exchange offer is also being given on it, due to which its price comes down further. Its price comes down to Rs 24,900.

After a flat discount of Rs 9,900, its price comes down to Rs 56,000 for the 64GB variant. Apart from this, cashback of Rs 5000 is also being given to ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank or SBI credit card holders.

Due to this the price of the phone comes down even further to Rs 51000. Apart from this, if you exchange your old iPhone 11, then you are given a discount of up to Rs 23,100. Apart from this, the company is also giving an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. With all these discounts, you can buy iPhone 12 for Rs 24,900.

It has been told on the website that an e-voucher of Rs 5000 is also being given to the buyer of iPhone 12. However, it is not clear how these vouchers will be used. This offer is available at Aptronix stores in Delhi NCR region.

Discount is also being given on iPhone 13. This discount is being given on the e-commerce site Amazon. It has been listed for Rs 74,900. Buyers are also being given a discount of Rs 6000 on buying this SBI credit card. Apart from this, an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,600 is also being given on the phone. However, the discount value will depend on the condition of your phone.

The iPhone 11 is also listed with a discount. It is being sold on Amazon for Rs 49,900. An instant discount of Rs 4,000 is also being given with SBI credit card. This reduces its value to Rs 45,900. Apart from this, an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,750 is also being given on the phone.