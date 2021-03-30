LATEST

Holi Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin With Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Nidhi Moony, Haarsh, And Laughter Queen Bharti Singh, See pics

Avatar
By
Posted on
Holi Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin With Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Nidhi Moony, Haarsh, And Laughter Queen Bharti Singh, See pics

Holi 2021: Watch out Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin Holi 2021 celebration with Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Laughter queen Bharti Singh, and Nidhi Moony Singh. Watch out for these Holi highlights pictures.

While Sharing these pictures Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Colorful holi with people who always color my life with love and happiness ❤️”

Jasmin Bhasin and Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak
Punit Pathak And Jasmin Bhasin Expressions are really funny
Jasmin Bhasin Pinching cutely Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s cheeks
Jasmin Bhasin Holi Celebration With Aly Goni
Adorable Moment, When Jasmin Kisses Bharti Singh on Cheeks
Punit Pathak Celebrating Holi With Wife Nidhi Moony

While sharing this picture, Punit pathak captions, “Happy Holi to one and all … stay safe and stay happy !!! @nidhimoonysingh Pic by ever-talented @alygoni”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrating Holi festival with wife Bharti Singh

While sharing the photo, Haarsh captioned a song lyrics in the picture, “Kuch aisa kar ke sab dang ho jaaye, aaj dono mil ke koi rang ho jaaye ❤️”

For more latest movies news, Media & Entertainment News, Celebrity Latest news, photos, videos like or follow us on social media platforms. Feel free to join us on Twitter , Instagram, Reddit and Google News.

You Should Also Read

Tags: Aly Goni, Barthi Singh, Bigg Boss 14, Clebrity, haarsh limbachiyaa, Holi, Holi 2021, Holi Celebration, Holi Hai, Holi Highlights, Jasmin Bhasin, Laughter Queen Bharti Singh, Nidhi Moony Singh Paathak, Punit Pathak

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top