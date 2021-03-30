Holi Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin With Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Nidhi Moony, Haarsh, And Laughter Queen Bharti Singh, See pics

Holi 2021: Watch out Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin Holi 2021 celebration with Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Laughter queen Bharti Singh, and Nidhi Moony Singh. Watch out for these Holi highlights pictures.

While Sharing these pictures Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Colorful holi with people who always color my life with love and happiness ❤️”

Jasmin Bhasin and Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak

Punit Pathak And Jasmin Bhasin Expressions are really funny

Jasmin Bhasin Pinching cutely Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s cheeks

Jasmin Bhasin Holi Celebration With Aly Goni

Adorable Moment, When Jasmin Kisses Bharti Singh on Cheeks

Punit Pathak Celebrating Holi With Wife Nidhi Moony

While sharing this picture, Punit pathak captions, “Happy Holi to one and all … stay safe and stay happy !!! @nidhimoonysingh Pic by ever-talented @alygoni”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrating Holi festival with wife Bharti Singh

While sharing the photo, Haarsh captioned a song lyrics in the picture, “Kuch aisa kar ke sab dang ho jaaye, aaj dono mil ke koi rang ho jaaye ❤️”

