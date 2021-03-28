ENTERTAINMENT

Holi Puja 2021 Holika Dahan Vidhi Samagri, Katha Story in Hindi Date & Time

Festival of colours Holi is coming and everyone must be excited about this festival. It is an ancient Hindu religious festival that has become popular with non-Hindus in many parts of South Asia, as well as people of other communities outside Asia.

Holi puja is performed on the day before Holi (Dhulandi). Holi puja is an important ritual and performed across India.
According to Hindu scriptures Holika dahan, which is also known as Holika deepak or Chhoti Holi, should be done during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnimaasi Tithi and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails.

Holi festival always celebrates when the spring weather arrives and when the winter gets to end the flowering of affection and also this is the festival for meeting others where they play and laugh by forgetting all the past problems and fights and also started a new relation by forgetting all the past problems. Holi festival also commemorates the opening of a great flowering summer season and the first day of the Holi celebrates as the Holika Dahan or also it says as Chhoti Holi and the second day Holi will be celebrated where it says as the Rangwali Holi, Dol Purnima, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, Ukuli, Manjal Kuli, Yaosang, Shigmo or Phagwah. Holi Puja Vidhi is mentioned below:

Holi Puja Vidhi

First, you have to collect these materials required for Holi puja :

  1. An earthen lamp filled with ghee – 1 in nos.
  2. Dhoop stick or Agarbatti – 1 in nos.
  3. Flowers – few
  4. Chandan, Ashtagandh or Roli
  5. Dry coconut and sweets (Gujia, Gajar ka Halwa, Malpua etc.)
  6. Akshat (unbroken raw rice)
  7. A glass of water
  8. Moong lentil
  9. Dry turmeric pieces – few
  10. Raw yarn (soot ki Kookdi) – 2 small spindles in nos.
  11. Badkula garland or Gulari (garland made of cow dung) minimum 5 in nos.
  12. Grains (barley, green chana etc.)

Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi

Holi is celebrated on Phalgun shukla poornima. So, on this day collect all the above things required for Holi puja in the morning.

  1. First of all, light the earthen lamp and dhoop stick.
  2. Do worship of Lord Ganesha first. Take some flower, rice and water in hand and remember Lord Ganesha. You can chant mantra “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” (Om Gan Ganpataye Namah). Pray him to help you to complete your Holi puja peacefully. Show lamp and dhoop to him. Offer tilak, sweets, coconut and water to him.
  3. Then do worship of goddess Durga and Lord Narasimha similarly. You may chant their names instead of any mantra. Show lamp and dhoop to them. Offer tilak, coconut, sweets and water to them.
  4. Now do puja of Prahlad by chanting “Om Prahladaya Namah” (Om Prahladaya Namah). Show lamp and dhoop to him. Offer tilak, sweets, coconut and water to him.
  5. Now do the worship of Holika. Show lamp and dhoop to her. Pray, “Some people created you due to constant fear of blood-sucking demons. Therefore, I worship you. I seek prosperity, wealth and power for me.”
  6. Then offer rice, flower, sweets, coconut, turmeric pieces, moong lentils and Badkula to her.
  7. Also, circumambulate and tie 1 spindle of raw yarn around Holika. (keep one raw yarn spindle in your puja thali to take it to your home).
  8. Now offer water to her. Empty your glass of water in front of Holika.
x