Holland owner Louis van Gaal battling prostate cancer

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has told Dutch television that he is battling prostate cancer.
Broadcaster RTL said the 70-year-old, who is currently managing Holland in his third round, spoke about his condition on his show Humberto on Sunday evening, while discussing a documentary about his life .
Van Gaal said of his players: “They don’t know. They see a blush on my cheeks and think, ‘How healthy (person) is that’. Of course it is not.”
He said: “I am battling many ailments including my own…
Read Full News