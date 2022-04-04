Holland owner Louis van Gaal battling prostate cancer

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has told Dutch television that he is battling prostate cancer.

Broadcaster RTL said the 70-year-old, who is currently managing Holland in his third round, spoke about his condition on his show Humberto on Sunday evening, while discussing a documentary about his life .

Van Gaal said of his players: “They don’t know. They see a blush on my cheeks and think, ‘How healthy (person) is that’. Of course it is not.”

Everyone at Manchester United is completely behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal in his fight against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis ️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 3 April 2022

He said: “I am battling many ailments including my own…