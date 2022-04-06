Holloway, Ken and Noah Philpo

It’s no secret that the Edmonton Oilers have a lot of moving parts once the season is over. They have a very strong team, and fans are excited for the playoffs, and even more excited for the future with the deep prospect pool the team has created over the past few seasons. But, that being said, there are some concerns from fans, and with too many key players and assets the organization needs new contracts, and the team is looking to push for the Stanley Cup in the next few seasons.

Blue and Orange have a lot of decisions to make, and it’s no surprise. As I mentioned earlier, Yamamoto, Puljujarvi, Kane, Kulak and McLeod all have contracts expiring, Cassian, Barry and Smith have contracts that the Oilers will consider moving for some…