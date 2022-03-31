Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield prepare ‘Danger’ lunch ahead of 60th birthday

This Morning: Holly and Philippe Prepare for ‘Danger’ Birthday Lunch

Philip Schofield revealed on Thursday morning that he and good friend Holly Willoughby were on their way to lunch together to celebrate their 60th birthday the day before.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby revealed they were heading out to lunch on Thursday afternoon after hosting This Morning with each other.

Father of two Philippe will turn 60 on Friday, April 1, and apparently decided to start the celebrations early.

At the end of Thursday’s show, Lisa Snowdon presented Philip with a fabulous birthday cake as Holly said: “Before we left, we couldn’t end the show without wishing Phil a happy birthday!”

“It’s tomorrow anyway,” replied Phil…