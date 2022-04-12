Holly Willoughby fans are ‘so excited’ as she teases new show

Holly Willoughby’s latest show airs Tuesday, as famous faces take on epic challenges set by extreme athlete and cold water treatment advocate, Wim Hoff.

The This Morning Star will present Freeze the Fear with comedian Lee Mack as eight celebrities embark on a series of sub-zero challenges. Holly, who is accustomed to co-hosting with TV veteran Philip Schofield, said: “Lee is a favorite in our house because she’s so funny and I’ve been a fan of Vim for a long time – she’s a genius who’s incredible. Is passionate about helping others.

“This show is going to be wonderfully entertaining and you never know… you might find some things that might help you along the way too.” Wim Hof, better known as The Iceman, is a Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete …