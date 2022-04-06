Hollyoaks' Lysette Anthony details shedding tears as she hides Parkinson's signs from soap owners

Lysette Anthony, who was killed by Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks earlier this year, appeared on Loose Woman to discuss living secretly with a Parkinson’s diagnosis for years

Lysette Anthony says Billy Connelly gave rise to Parkinson’s realization

Former Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony details her secret battle with Parkinson’s for the past six years in an appearance on ITV’s Loose Woman.

The 58-year-old, who was killed by the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks earlier this year, opened up about the first symptoms she had when trying to light a cigarette, including shaking.

After keeping her diagnosis a secret, the actress appeared on Tuesday’s installment of Loose Woman alongside panelists Charlene White, Carol…


