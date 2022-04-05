Hollyoaks’ Lysette Anthony details shedding tears as she hides Parkinson’s signs from soap owners

Former Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony details her secret battle with Parkinson’s for the past six years in an appearance on ITV’s Loose Woman.

58 years old, who was dismissed from The Channel 4 soap, in the midst of a race row, opened up about the first symptoms she noticed, which included trembling when trying to light a cigarette.

After keeping her diagnosis a secret, the actress appeared on Tuesday’s installment of Loose Woman to discuss the illness with panelists Charlene White, Carol McGuffin, Linda Robson and Colleen Nolan.

Lysette said she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s the same week she played her role in Hollyoaks.

The former soap star turned emotional at ITV studios as she asked her 11-year-old son Jimmy not to tell anyone about his diagnosis,…