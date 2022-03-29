Hollywood comedian greets fans before sold-out impromptu gig in Belfast

American comedian Kevin Hart has delighted fans in Belfast with a surprise walkout in the city centre.

The Philadelphia Funnyman is in the capital of Northern Ireland filming the new Netflix heist comedy Elevator.

He created excitement during his stay in the region by announcing a last-minute gig at The Limelight in the city last night (Wednesday March 30), tickets for which sold out within hours on Monday.

Earlier this month, Hart caused a stir by landing on the floor during an event for comedians at another venue, the Laverys, before landing an intimate gig at The Limelight.

Yesterday morning (Monday 28 March) he was seen outside the Europa Hotel, once notorious as the most bombed hotel.