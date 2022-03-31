Hollywood rallies around Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosis

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have sent messages of support to Bruce Willis after his family announced that he was “stepping away” from his acting career due to health issues.
The American actor has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that has affected his cognitive abilities.
According to the NHS, aphasia is more common in people over the age of 65.
Willis, 67, has starred in hits including the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Cindy Crawford and Rita Wilson were among those who shared messages of support after Willis’ family posted a statement on Wednesday.
Actress and writer Curtis said, “Grace and guts! Love you all!” While supermodel Crawford shared an emoji of praying hands.
Cheers Star…
Read Full News