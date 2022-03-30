Hollywood star Bruce Willis to quit acting after aphasia diagnosis

His family said in a statement that action star Bruce Willis is stepping away from his acting career after suffering aphasia at the age of 67.

It’s loading

“Bruce is experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” Willis’ family wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday morning local time.

“As a result and with a lot of thought, Bruce is walking away from a career that means a lot to him.”

The Die Hard star’s family uploaded the statement to their respective Instagram accounts, which was signed by his current wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and their other children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. Actor.

“It’s a really challenging time…