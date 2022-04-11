Hollywood star Channing Tatum visits Wexford

Hollywood star Channing Tatum was in Co Wexford over the weekend, surprising fans by sharing photos from a popular tourist attraction.

Tatum, 41, visits Wells House, a Victorian country house, and gardens in Wexford, White.

The Magic Mike star took to Instagram to share several pictures from his trip.

He was especially fond of one of the meerkats in the animal enclosure.

He called her his “queen”, captioning another picture: ‘My matriarch for the day! He is real.’

Tatum’s latest film, Dog, was co-directed by the actor.

He will also appear in The Lost City, which hits Irish cinemas on Friday.