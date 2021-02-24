ENTERTAINMENT

Hollywood’s James Bond Movie – Daniel Craig Has No Time to Die

No time to die

Most of hollywood movies Superhit movies series If someone is there ‘James Bond’ Yes, this series is so famous that a total of 4-5 films have been made so far and apart from this, another one is going to be part of it. “No time to die” Whose people are waiting impatiently.

Who didn’t know Who is James Bond? So I want to tell them that this is a fictional character (the character of the film). Which people have liked this very much What is the work of a character? This character is a secret agent who is sent on some intelligence missions which are very dangerous and you have to watch all the episodes of James Bond for how he fights and fulfills that mission.

Film brief

  • Director: Carrie Joji Fukunaga
  • Story by: Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Carrie Joji Fukunaga
  • Release date: 8 October 2021
  • Language: English, Hindi, Tamil

What can be seen in the No Time to Die movie?

If you have seen all the parts of this, then you must have noticed one thing in this film which VFX Improvement happens every time. Because of which people like this film, the budget of this film is also very high. Film script Very strong because of which people are associated with such films.

Talk about the important point of the film, so that the storylines that are in it are connected to each other’s characters and the story related to the past present seems very intrusting to the people due to which the series is going on till 2021 and so on. The year is going to have another part of it which is No Time to Die.

If you have seen the action in the past and you see the action in the present time, then there is a difference of the sky and the same thing takes the cinema and it is ‘Parivartan’ always like some new people and the same film The specialty of this is that you must have seen the Tenet movie of the year 2020 which was somewhat different and till date such a film is neither made in Bollywood nor in Hollywood, so this film was liked by the people.

Film full cast

  • Daniel Craig
  • Ana de Armas
  • Rami Malek
  • Naomi harris
  • Ben whishw
  • Jeffrey wright
  • Neil Purvis
  • Lourdes Fabres
  • Ahmed Bakre
  • Adnan attacked
  • Rodrig andrisan
  • Leah Sidoux
  • Lashana lynch

James bond all parts

  1. casino Royale
  2. the dark shadow
  3. quantum of Solace
  4. 007 Skyfall

Trailer: No Time to Die (2021)


