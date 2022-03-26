LATEST

Holohan to step down as Chief Medical Officer

Dr Tony Holohan, who leads the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, is to step down from his position as chief medical officer at the Department of Health.

It was announced today that he will be taking on a new role as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at Trinity College Dublin.

Dr Holohan was appointed as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer in 2001, before taking over as the Chief Medical Officer in December 2008.

He qualified as a doctor from the University Hospital Dublin in 1991.

Most recently, he served as the chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team, advising the government regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Tony Holohan said, “Serving as Chief Medical Officer has been a great privilege for me and I have had the opportunity to…

