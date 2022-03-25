Holohan to step down to take position at Trinity College

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is to step down from his position this summer to take on the role of Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at Trinity College Dublin.

Dr Holohan, who has held the position for nearly 15 years, became a national figure during the COVID crisis when he led the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

He will remain in his current role till July. In a statement Friday afternoon, Dr Holohan said it has been “a great privilege for me to serve as Chief Medical Officer and to have the opportunity to be directly involved in issues of great importance and relevance…