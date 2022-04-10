Holohan will not take TCD job, will retire from the post of CMO in July

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that he will not proceed with his Trinity College secondment and will retire as Chief Medical Officer from 1 July.

In a statement released this afternoon, Dr. Holohan said he did not want to see the controversy of the past few days continue.

“Specifically, I want to avoid any further unnecessary distraction, which has caused damage to our senior politicians and civil servants,” he said.

He continued: “I firmly believe that this was an important opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much-needed public health capacity and leadership for the future.

“In this regard, I would like to thank Trinity College and the Provost for their foresight and support in establishing this role.

“After I’m gone, I…