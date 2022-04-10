Holy Rory! Watch McIlroy (and the crowd) fear the bunker shot after Cap Sunday 64

Rory McIlroy, still chasing his first green jacket, was pierced by Masters patrons from the bunker on the 18th hole with a 64 on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy started the final round in over 1 over, tied with leader Scotty Scheffler for the ninth and 10 shots. But he immediately got his foot on the gas, shooting first-nine 32 on first and third birdies, then adding birdies on No. 7 and 8.

Ulsterman matched that with 32 on the back that included a birdie on 10, Eagle on 13 and a dramatic bunker shot on 18.

When Rory signed for 64, he sat in second place, three shots behind Scheffler.

“It’s what you dream about. You dream of positioning yourself. Playing like I did today and finishing like that, it’s absolutely unbelievable,”…