Holy Week Services Begin Tomorrow With Palm Sunday

Yesterday, Sunday, Palm Sunday was remembered once again, the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, triumphantly acclaimed by a crowd, as the Messiah, the Savior of humanity and the Son of God.

Jesus was riding a donkey and his followers welcomed him saying, “Welcome to the name of the Lord!!

On this day which officially opens Holy Week, a celebration was held in two parts: the blessing of the palms and the procession, the branches are blessed, so it begins with great joy, the already blessed branches. In the procession with, hymns to Christ are sung. The celebration of the King and Holy Mass, filled with symbols of penance and pain.

Palm Sunday is the day of the profession of faith for Catholics, who participate with reverence and…