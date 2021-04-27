Home made face pack: Make De-Tan face pack at home to enhance skin tone – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Each lady goals that their pores and skin is gorgeous and glowing however in summer time there’s plenty of pores and skin associated drawback, firstly in summer time, the issue of tanning is quite common in the summertime season. However now you may eliminate this drawback sitting at residence.

You’ll be able to eliminate the issue of tanning by making use of a watermelon ready D-tan face pack in your pores and skin. Allow us to present you its benefits and straightforward methodology of making-


Face pack materials

1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon melon seeds
1 tablespoon watermelon

Technique
First take out the seeds of watermelon.
Now grind the melon seeds correctly.
Now take a bowl and blend watermelon, watermelon seeds paste and honey in it.
Now apply this face pack on face and neck with the assistance of a brush.
After 20 minutes, wash your face with regular water.
When you use this home made D-Tan face pack as soon as each 5 days, then you’ll get a very good results of it.

