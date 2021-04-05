LATEST

Home Minister Amit Shah Was Busy Campaigning For Elections When Jawans Were Killed In Chhattisgarh: Congress | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Home Minister Amit Shah Was Busy Campaigning For Elections When Jawans Were Killed In Chhattisgarh: Congress | India News - Times Of India - Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday demanded the accountability of Union home minister Amit Shah over the death of 22 security personnel in Chhattisgarh, alleging that he was busy campaigning for elections when the soldiers were killed by the Naxalites.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party-led government in Chhattisgarh is committed to provide all support to the paramilitary forces and the Centre in their fight against naxalites.
“We are one and united in this fight, but, what about the responsibility of the home minister of India for the operation? Shall he continue to evade his duty, be absent completely, continue to do road shows and public rallies for 24 hours and nobody should ask for his accountability because he is the holy cow,” he told reporters.
Surjewala said media had demanded the resignation of a minister during the Mumbai terror attack just because the then Union home minister, despite being physically present in Mumbai to oversee the operation, had changed his clothes.
He said there was so much of uproar in the country that the minister had to resign.
“But, here the home minister can do road shows with film stars, hold public rallies, be in three different states, not come back to Delhi and then do as a great favour by cancelling the last two rallies in Assam and not be held accountable or not to be asked questions, I do not think so, that should be the yardstick in this country,” Surjewala said.
He also claimed that Amit Shah did not return to Delhi or visit Chhattisgarh after the operation, but came back only after more than a day as he continued to campaign in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam for the upcoming assembly elections.
Twenty-two jawans of paramilitary forces died and 31 were injured in a gun-battle with the Maoists along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.
Shah on Monday held a meeting with officials in Chhattisgarh and said the fight against ultras will be intensified to end the Naxalite menace.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
695
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
695
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
685
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
685
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
675
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
668
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
646
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
569
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
546
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
544
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top