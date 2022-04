Yesterday, the Blue Jays came from behind in the opener despite a disastrous exit from Jose Berios. The pitcher currently averages 108 of his four earned runs in 1/3 innings.

Are the Blue Jays happy with all this? No, obviously.

#neelkanth Manager Charlie Montoyo on Berios’ early struggles: “It looked like everyone was a little nervous at the start. The whole team, that was to be expected from so many people and we wanted to give them a good performance. But we settled “ — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) April 9, 2022

Apart from Jordan Romano, no one got a three-strike out. Too many pitchers were used by Pete Walker in this first game of the year.

But it allowed …