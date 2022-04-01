Home owned by mortgage scam accused Catriona Carey €365k . sells in

A house owned by mortgage scam accused Catriona Carey has been sold for €365,000.

The four-bedroom pad was demolished after it went up for public auction today.

2 Mortgage scam accused Catriona Carey Credits: RTE

2 Property at The Wear View, Kilkenny

Kerry’s original co-detached gaff on Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny went for its guide price.

Property auction site Bidx1 took over the sale of the property, which is registered in the name of the 43-year-old former Irish hockey player.

An advertisement described how the house, located at The Wear View Housing Estate, had “spacious and well proportioned accommodation”.

The promo states: “The property is a detached four bedroom home with gardens in the front and back.

“The property is incorporated within a building arranged on the ground and a …