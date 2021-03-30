LATEST

Home remedies for Acne: home remedies for getting rid of Acne – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Home remedies for Acne: home remedies for getting rid of Acne - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Many skin problems start on their own with knocking on the door in summer, due to the heat in summer, excess oil is produced on the skin causing pimples or acne on the skin. This can lead to scarring and many other related problems. Therefore, today we are talking about some remedies which will help you to get rid of these problems by using household materials. These simple tips will help you to control the excess oil of your skin and keep your skin clean and clean. So let’s discuss it

Neem: The first and most important enemy of Pimple and acne is neem leaves. Neem leaf is effective blood detoxifier and purifier, neem is a proven remedy for acne. To cure acne, just dry some neem leaves and grind them to powder. Now mix this powder in some rose water and make a paste. Apply it on your face, and rinse it after a few minutes. You can also buy some neem oil from the market, and use it regularly on your face to reveal clear skin.

Tulsi: Another herb is the basil leaves. Basil can be easily available in summer. It has special properties in the form of killing bacteria. Put some basil leaves in water and let it boil for at least 15 minutes. Strain and let it cool down. Pour this mixture into the bottle and cool. Apply the solution daily on your face with a cotton ball. You will see remarkable results within a short period of time. You can also try basil juice. Just take the juice on a cotton ball, apply this juice on the acne scar. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes before closing it with cold water.

Tea tree oil: The antimicrobial effect of tea tree oil can help prevent the development of acne. This can reduce any existing skin inflammation. Prepare a solution by mixing a few drops of tea tree oil in water. Now, soak a cotton ball in this solution and apply it on your face. Keep it for some time before wiping. You can keep applying this solution throughout the day.

Previous articleEnjoy this delicious sponge cake with tea and coffee, know the recipe
Next articleWomen explore the adventure of life at these places
Avatar

If you like the post written by Dailynews24 team, then definitely like the post. If you have any suggestion, then please tell in the comment

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
297
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
287
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x