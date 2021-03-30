Home remedies for Acne: home remedies for getting rid of Acne – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Many skin problems start on their own with knocking on the door in summer, due to the heat in summer, excess oil is produced on the skin causing pimples or acne on the skin. This can lead to scarring and many other related problems. Therefore, today we are talking about some remedies which will help you to get rid of these problems by using household materials. These simple tips will help you to control the excess oil of your skin and keep your skin clean and clean. So let’s discuss it

Neem: The first and most important enemy of Pimple and acne is neem leaves. Neem leaf is effective blood detoxifier and purifier, neem is a proven remedy for acne. To cure acne, just dry some neem leaves and grind them to powder. Now mix this powder in some rose water and make a paste. Apply it on your face, and rinse it after a few minutes. You can also buy some neem oil from the market, and use it regularly on your face to reveal clear skin.

Tulsi: Another herb is the basil leaves. Basil can be easily available in summer. It has special properties in the form of killing bacteria. Put some basil leaves in water and let it boil for at least 15 minutes. Strain and let it cool down. Pour this mixture into the bottle and cool. Apply the solution daily on your face with a cotton ball. You will see remarkable results within a short period of time. You can also try basil juice. Just take the juice on a cotton ball, apply this juice on the acne scar. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes before closing it with cold water.

Tea tree oil: The antimicrobial effect of tea tree oil can help prevent the development of acne. This can reduce any existing skin inflammation. Prepare a solution by mixing a few drops of tea tree oil in water. Now, soak a cotton ball in this solution and apply it on your face. Keep it for some time before wiping. You can keep applying this solution throughout the day.

