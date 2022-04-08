Homecoming Kings: After raucous red-coated fanfare, Wainwright and O’Neill give the Cardinals a 9-0 lead. St. Louis Cardinals

A noise, nervous, woke Oliver Marmol at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, hours before he wrote his first lineup and made his first move on home plate to deliver it before his first game as a major-league manager. kept.

The racket was coming from the bedroom window of his St. Louis residence and when he turned and opened the blinds, he found the perpetrator tapping, tapping, to unravel the mystery.

Marmol recognized the feathered friend by his jersey.

A cardinal was calling.

Not one to look for signs that predicted success or read too much of whatever was outside his window, Marmol could see an inside a box score on both Thursday evenings.