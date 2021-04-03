LATEST

Homemade Sunscreens: If you want to protect the face from the rays of the sun, then apply homemade sunscreen, know the method – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Homemade Sunscreens: If you want to protect the face from the rays of the sun, then apply homemade sunscreen, know the method - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In the summer, hot winds and sunlight cause great damage to our skin, which has a clear effect on our skin. Heat increases the problem of suntan and dryness on the skin, due to which it is very important to protect the face. In this season, sticky oily cream does not tolerate skin, as well as face oily appearance. Use of sunscreen is best in summer. Although sunscreen is available in the market according to the skin type, but sometimes they also have side effects on the skin. Home made sunscreens are very effective in this season. We are telling you about sunscreen prepared from aloe vera gel, coconut oil and peppermint essential oil which will reduce your facial wrinkles, dark spots, dark circles and freckles this season. It is very important to apply sunscreen in summer. Staying in the sun for too long this season can cause sunburn. Natural sunscreen helps in getting rid of facial pimples, blemishes, tanning and wrinkles.

Aloe vera gel-prepared sunscreen hydrates the skin and brings tightness to the face. Vitamin E, beta carotene, and anti-oxidants present in Pipermint Essential Oil are helpful in protecting against the sun’s rays. Let’s know how to prepare this sunscreen at home.

material

A spoonful of coconut oil

  • 10 to 11 drops of Pipermint Essential Oil,
  • 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel.

How to make sunscreen at home

Take aloe vera gel in a bowl and add coconut oil to it. Prepare a thick paste by adding pepper essential oil to this mixture. When the paste becomes creamy, store it in a container. Apply this paste on the face before going in the sun. You can store this sunscreen for up to a month.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top