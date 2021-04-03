Homemade Sunscreens: If you want to protect the face from the rays of the sun, then apply homemade sunscreen, know the method – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In the summer, hot winds and sunlight cause great damage to our skin, which has a clear effect on our skin. Heat increases the problem of suntan and dryness on the skin, due to which it is very important to protect the face. In this season, sticky oily cream does not tolerate skin, as well as face oily appearance. Use of sunscreen is best in summer. Although sunscreen is available in the market according to the skin type, but sometimes they also have side effects on the skin. Home made sunscreens are very effective in this season. We are telling you about sunscreen prepared from aloe vera gel, coconut oil and peppermint essential oil which will reduce your facial wrinkles, dark spots, dark circles and freckles this season. It is very important to apply sunscreen in summer. Staying in the sun for too long this season can cause sunburn. Natural sunscreen helps in getting rid of facial pimples, blemishes, tanning and wrinkles.

Aloe vera gel-prepared sunscreen hydrates the skin and brings tightness to the face. Vitamin E, beta carotene, and anti-oxidants present in Pipermint Essential Oil are helpful in protecting against the sun’s rays. Let’s know how to prepare this sunscreen at home.

material

A spoonful of coconut oil

10 to 11 drops of Pipermint Essential Oil,

2 tablespoons aloe vera gel.

How to make sunscreen at home

Take aloe vera gel in a bowl and add coconut oil to it. Prepare a thick paste by adding pepper essential oil to this mixture. When the paste becomes creamy, store it in a container. Apply this paste on the face before going in the sun. You can store this sunscreen for up to a month.