Homes will go dark in UK as big power switch off on 10 April

An online protest movement across Britain is calling for homes across the country to turn off all appliances and plunge into darkness tonight to protest rising gas and electricity prices.

Big Power Off is happening tonight, April 10, at 10 p.m. and its organizers are hoping it will inspire energy companies to sit down and take notice.

One day as Martin Lewis spoke about a potential ‘civil unrest’, if the cost of life crisis continues to worsen, the protest has escalated and appears to be gaining momentum.

Gas and electricity prices have recently increased by 54% as there is a change in the price range on 1st April. Combined with the rising prices of petrol and diesel, rising food costs and…