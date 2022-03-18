Honda Africa Twin Adventure launched in India to bring full of adventure fun, such features make it the best at this price

new Delhi: Honda company has launched its 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike in the Indian market. The company has made this bike available in the market in two variants manual and DCT along with new paint theme.

The ex-showroom price of the manual variant of this bike has been kept at Rs 16.01 lakh and the ex-showroom price of the DTC variant has been kept at Rs 17.55 lakh. The bookings for the Honda 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike have been started through Big Wing outlets.

Specifications of Honda 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports:

This adventure sports bike from Honda is powered by a 1082.96cc engine with a 4-stroke 8-valve parallel-twin based on liquid-cooled technology that makes 98bhp power and 103Nm torque. This bike comes with manual and DCT gearbox. This bike also gets 2 channel ABS.

Features of Honda 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports:

In the updated model of the Honda 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike, the company is offering dual LED headlights with adjustable seats, positive LCD color display in rally style, daytime running lights and cornering lights with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The new adventure bike gets a fuel tank of 24.5 liters.