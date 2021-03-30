ENTERTAINMENT

Honda CBR650R, CB650R 2021 On Road Price Images Mileage Colours Variants & Offers

The most popular and tremendous bike manufacturing company Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched their two fabulous bikes with the name of 2021 CBR650R and 2021 CB650R in the Indian market and the company launched this tremendous bike on 30th March 2021. The bikes are in the booking state and both bikes are ready for pre-booking from any BigWing Topline dealerships and the bikes completed the process of completely knocked down (CKD) for entering the Indian market. The upcoming bikes surely grab all attention of purchasers through their outstanding specifications and features which surely loved by the consumers and also they waited for the bike for a very long time.

The 2021 CBR650R carries the price of Rs 8.88 lakh which is for the ex-showroom in Gurugram and on the other hand, the other model named CB650R carries the price of Rs 8.67 lakh which is also for the ex-showroom in Gurugram. The bikes 2021 Honda CBR650R and the Honda CB650R carries the power of 649cc with DOHC and 16-valve along with an in-line 4-cylinder engine which gives the rider a maximum power of  86hp with a peak torque of 57.5Nm. The bikes support the feature of an assist/slipper clutch along with Honda selectable torque control.

The bike carries the 650 siblings sit with a twin-tube type frame and on the front side, there are SSF-BP (Showa Separate Function-Big Piston) USD forks with the alloy wheels of 5-spoke Y-shaped. On the front side, there are dual discs along with four-piston drag callipers while there is a single disc placed at the rear of the bike with dual-channel ABS. The first on the list is the 2021 Honda CBR650R which contains dual LED headlights along with an LED taillight while the other model supports a circular LED headlight and LED taillight and the bike supports a digital LCD infotainment panel.

Apart from this, the bike supports the emergency stop signal along with the ignition security system of Honda and the colour of the 2021 Honda CBR650R comes in a two colour such as Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic variants while the Honda CB650R supports the colour of Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic options. The bike will deliver very soon to your home for giving you an ultra-packed experience of ri9de and amusement which surely loved by you and we advise you to book this bike for preventing from the queue and fells the amazing and incredible experience of fun. Stay tuned with us.

