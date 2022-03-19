Honda Launched 2022 Genio 110 Scooter In Indonesian Market | Honda Launches Activa’s Sturdy Replacement! Totally shocking in look and features

New Delhi: Astra Honda Motor, the Indonesian segment of Honda two-wheelers, has launched the 2022 Genio 110 in the market. This new scooter is quite beautiful to look at and has been given a powerful design, features and technology with it. Talking about the price, it is about 93,000 rupees in Indian currency. Looking at this scooter, the Yamaha Fascino 125 sold in India looks like a hybrid. The new scooter has been built on the European design, which has been given a very different type of LED headlight. Apart from this, golden accent has been given on the body.

As before 110 cc engine

The company has given 12-inch wheels to this Honda scooter, which are slightly smaller than the earlier 14-inch wheels. The new tires of the scooter are already wider and the braking setup along with the suspension has been taken from the old model. The 2022 Honda Genio 110 is powered by the same 110 cc engine that makes 8.9 PS power and 9.3 Nm peak torque. Along with the new scooter, the company has also given Honda ISS i.e. idling stop system which brings a lot of change in its performance.

A solid replacement for the Honda Activa!

The company has not made any indication of bringing the new Honda Genio 110 to India for the time being, but this scooter can be a strong replacement of Honda Activa in the country. So if you are currently looking to buy a 110 cc segment scooter in India, then TVS’s recently launched new Jupiter can be a very good option which has come to India with a lot of new and hi-tech features. Let us know that the company has given SmartConnect app with this scooter and this new scooter has now come with voice assist features.