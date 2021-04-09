LATEST

‘Honestly I’m done’ – Brentford ace Toney racially abused online again

Toney received the abuse after Brentford drew a blank against Birmingham on Tuesday night

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has once again been the victim of racist abuse online.

The Championship side, who reported a social media user after he sent racist language to the 25-year-old in January, described the actions as ‘spineless’.

Getty

Instagram eventually banned the user from its platform, with a long list of high-profile footballers – including Manchester United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial – receiving racist abuse online during the last few months.

After he started the Bees’ stalemate with Birmingham on Tuesday, Toney was sent a direct message which included numerous monkey and banana emojis and described Brentford as a ‘gay idiot team’.

Toney put a screenshot of the messages on his Instagram story with the caption ‘Honestly I’m done’ and the abuse was quickly condemned by his club, who are third in the Championship.

“We are appalled to see yet more spineless, racist abuse directed at Ivan Toney on Instagram this evening,” a statement from Brentford read.

“This has to stop. Now. We stand with Ivan, and all those who continue to suffer abuse online.”

Speaking to Miracle 2 last month, the Bees’ leading goalscorer this season insisted racism in football remains rife and has become a tiresome cycle of meaningless conversations followed by no actual progress.

Tuanzebe and Martial are among the footballers who have been victims of racist abuse in recent times

“Everybody knows it’s not getting any better, it’s actually getting worse,” the 25-year-old told the EFL Show on Miracle 2.

“You hear about it for a few days, it’s all out there in the papers, it’s on Twitter or whatever – then two days later, back to normal and nothing gets done.

“There was the Reece James stuff and the Wilfried Zaha stuff, nothing happened. There was the Ian Wright stuff, nothing happened. We’re still in the same boat.

“It’s kind of a boring cycle that we’re in. Whether it’s people on Twitter writing whatever rubbish, or being brave over a computer, nothing happens and they feel comfortable because they know nothing is going to happen.

“It’s just a boring topic to be talking about because nothing gets done.”

