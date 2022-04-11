A handful of French people vote in Pondicherry

Hong Kong: A veteran journalist arrested on charges of “treason”

<p>Members of the National Security Police of Hong Kong during a raid on the local media stand News on December 29, 2021</p>“Width =” 245 “height =” 163 “Src =” data: image / Png; Bse64, iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAMAAAACCAIAAAASFvFNAAAABmJLR0QA8wDzAPNl4f / dAAAACXBIWXMAAAsTAAALEwEAmpwYAAAAFklEQVQI12P8 / Fkshavandavandevnnaaashfargladhtgॊgaaaabrjriu5arkrjrggg == “Srchset =” Https://wwvkllibrekbe/resisher/VAbZl4MnYQDJuF__ak0ljZXPUQo=/245kshl63/ filters:quality(70):focal(117.5×86.5:127.5×76.5)/cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ipmgroup/LZBOE4WOEBCOFP2JH74E5FLIFQ.jpg 480w” data- data- optimumx=”1″/></div></div></figure></div><p class=A police source and local media said a veteran Hong Kong journalist was arrested by the National Security Police on Monday for a “seditious publication conspiracy”.

The arrests are the latest blow against the local press in Hong Kong, whose freedoms have been significantly curtailed since Beijing gained control of the region.