Hong Kong: A veteran journalist arrested on charges of “treason”

A police source and local media said a veteran Hong Kong journalist was arrested by the National Security Police on Monday for a “seditious publication conspiracy”.

The arrests are the latest blow against the local press in Hong Kong, whose freedoms have been significantly curtailed since Beijing gained control of the region.

Multiple local media reported that 54-year-old journalist and journalism professor Alan Au was arrested on Monday morning in Hong Kong by police officers in charge of national security.

A highly placed police source confirmed the arrest to AFP for “a seditious publication conspiracy”.

Mr Au is a former columnist for the pro-democracy news site Stand News, which was forced to shut down in late December after a series of searches for a “seditious publication” and the arrest of seven people.

