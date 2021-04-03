ENTERTAINMENT

Honor the ‘Arrested Development’ cast and rewatch these hilarious scenes – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Honor the 'Arrested Development' cast and rewatch these hilarious scenes – Film Daily

Heaven gained an angel last week when we lost Jessica Walter, who graced us with her presence on the big & small screen since the early 1960s. Although she’s had a long & seasoned career, Walter is arguably best known for her role as everyone’s favorite blunt boozy Gangy, Lucille Bluth.

Lucille tied the Bluth family together on Arrested Development, giving a seemingly endless string of one-liners over the show’s five seasons. Lucille is one of the greatest characters on the cast of Arrested Development, and Jessica Walter’s passing reminded fans around the world of one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.

Arrested Development is the king of call-backs, a show with a dense fabric of jokes taking a few re-watches to recognize & illicit pure awe for comedy fans. With a show where nearly every line of dialogue is a joke or self-referential call-back, it’s hard to narrow down our favorite moments. We did our best to recall some of our favorite bits from the cast of Arrested Development in some of its greatest sequences.

Contents hide
1 Motherboy
2 Sword of destiny
3 Chicken dance
4 Mayonegg
5 Blue man group

Motherboy

Lucille has countless iconic moments on Arrested Development, from her shot contest with rival Kitty, to her ongoing feud with Lucille Austero, to her barrage of passive-aggressive digs at her daughter Lindsay.

However, it’s hard to argue she doesn’t shine brightest when it comes to her relationship with Buster, and the bond with her son doesn’t get much cringier than when it’s put on display in the annual Motherboy mother-son dinner dance.

Sword of destiny

Gob brings some of the most gut-busting laughs of all the cast of Arrested Development. His botched magic tricks never disappoint (but where did the lighter fluid come from?), and when Gob plans his greatest trick to impress his idol Tony Wonder, we get to see Gob at his full magical potential.

From when Gob picks up the sword of destiny (just ring it up with the dong tea) to when Tony Wonder is introduced, W-shaped soul patch & all, Gob’s greatest magic trick (attempt) showcases the cast in one of Arrested Development’s greatest sequences.

Chicken dance

If you don’t know the chicken dance, can you even call yourself an Arrested Development fan? Michael Bluth is usually the target of the chicken dance, which the Bluth family uses to bully any family member exposing their yellow belly.

On a first run-through of Arrested Development, you might only notice Gob doing the chicken dance. However, seasoned fans notice nearly every member of the main cast of the show has their own specific chicken dance, and toward the end of the original run of the show, there’s a scene where everyone’s dance is put on display (Michael & women? Coodle doodle-doo!)

Mayonegg

The mayonegg is a thing of legend to any Arrested Development diehard. George Michael’s girlfriend Ann is more of a running joke than a character, and Michael’s inability to remember the basic blandie keeps hitting as we see him forget again & again (her?).

However, indifference turns to shock & disgust when George Michael tells his father about Ann’s cute snacking habit of making egg salad in her mouth. Michael Cera & Jason Bateman reach their peak chemistry in the scene which lays the foundation for Ann’s character on the show (who?).

Blue man group

Tobias is one of Arrested Development’s most beloved characters, and it’s easy to see why he’s a fan favorite; Tobias’s constant use of double-entendres, dead-end acting job search, and Mrs. Featherbottom character are ripe for laughs, while his idiosyncrasies in everyday interactions are rich with realistic quirks.

However, one of Tobias’s greatest moments comes when the Blue Man plotline is introduced. Tobias thinks he’s going to an audition for The Blue Man Group, but the audition ends up being a support group for blue (sad) men. When Tobias is asked to speak, he gives us one of his only truly honest lines (I feel like a f*cking idiot).

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
574
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
550
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
536
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
527
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
524
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
515
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
498
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
473
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
471
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
455
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top