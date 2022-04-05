Honorary coach Leo during The Voice’s semifinal: “I would never ask for such a high fee”

Singer is the honorary coach for the semifinals Voice To watch on RTBF this Tuesday evening.

The time has come for the candidates of the 10th season of Voice, on RTBF. This Tuesday evening, Alec, Raphael, Mesha, Rosalie, Valentine, Sekina, Diana and Valentine will do everything they can to reach the finals under the watchful eyes of coaches BJ Scott, Typh Barrow, Black M and Christophe Willem. He will also be five years old for the occasion as Leo will be the honorary coach. The singer returns to the show, having occupied one of the red chairs during the first season along with BJ Scott, Quentin Mossimmon, and Joshua.

you’re back Voice as Honorary Coach. What does it consist of?

“Honorable Coach, this is formula one. I see myself as a guest, as the fifth member of the jury. Above all, I am happy to be back. When I could, I watched The Voice. I separated- Seen different jury, …