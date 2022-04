WWE legend Mick Foley struggles to contain his laughter after watching his former boss Vince McMahon take a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The 76-year-old was in the ring at WrestleMania for his first match at the prestigious pay-per-view event in 12 years.

Stone Cold appeared in the ring with his old rival Mr. McMahon and it seemed all was well – he even had a beer

Twitter Then he hit him with The Stunner, McMahon doesn’t have good records when it comes to picks – but it may be the worst.

He also won, but the ceremony was short-lived when old rival Stone Cold made his way into the ring.

They shared a few beers and then the Texas Rattlesnake produced…