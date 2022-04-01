Hope Solo arrested at DWI, charged with child abuse in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) – An American football veteran has been arrested in Winston-Salem on charges of impaired driving, child abuse and resisting arrest.

Hope Solo, who lives in Wilkes County, was arrested on Thursday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department confirms that they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, known professionally as Hope Solo, in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business on Parkway Village Circle.

Police say he had two children in the car.

single hope

Court documents said a passerby saw Solo “passing behind the wheel for (sic) hours” with the engine running and two children in the back seat. The paperwork says officers could smell alcohol and that he refused sobriety tests and had blood drawn.

The police canceled his license.