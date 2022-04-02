Hope Solo arrested on DWI, rape and child abuse charges

The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a statement that officers arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, or Hope Solo, in the parking lot of a downtown business on Thursday while she was inside the vehicle with her two children.

According to police, following his arrest, Solo was processed and later released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Police said in a statement that no further information regarding the arrest due to the prosecution would be released at this time.

Rich Nichols, an attorney for Solo, said in a statement emailed to CNN: “On the counsel’s advice, Hope cannot speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her children are her life, That he was immediately released. And now at home with his family, that’s the story…