Hope Solo, former US soccer star charged with impaired driving

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former United States football team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in North Carolina and charged with bad driving, resisting arrest and child abuse, police said. .

Police said Ms Solo, 40, had two children in her vehicle when she was arrested in the parking lot of a business in Winston-Salem. He was later released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, with police saying no further information was available.

A passerby saw Ms. Solo pass behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and her 2-year-old twins sitting in the back seat, Associated Press reportedReferring to the arrest report.

“On the advice of a lawyer, Asha…