Hope Solo has been arrested for poor driving

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Former US star goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins after they were found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle, police said.

According to a police report, Solo was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of a mall in Winston-Salem and charged with bad driving, resisting a police officer, and mischief against a child. He was released, but must return to court on June 28.

A passerby may have seen Solo unconscious behind the wheel for more than an hour while the engine was running and the two children were attached…