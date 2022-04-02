Hope Solo: Police charge former US star goalkeeper with driving offense american news

Former US football goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested for drunk driving.

A spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina said the 40-year-old was arrested Thursday at a Walmart carpark.

Police said her two-year-old twins were in the car when she was found dead behind the wheel with the engine running.

Before being released he was charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest, and child abuse.

Image: Hope after arresting Amelia Stevens (Hope Solo). Photo: Winston-Salem Police Department

A police spokesman said: “Based on the forthcoming prosecution, no further information will be released regarding this arrest.”

A statement was posted on …