Hope Solo releases statement after recent arrest

Former US Women’s National Team star Hope Solo tweeted a statement Saturday, two days after her arrest in Winston-Salem, NC.

“Thank you to those who have reached out showing love and support,” Solo said. “Our family is strong and surrounded by love. Our children are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are there every day to give them the best life possible.”

Solo said she could not disclose the facts of her arrest on Thursday.

“… our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property,” Solo said. “Life can be tough, but it’s really the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

Solo’s arrest was first reported by TMZ. She is currently facing multiple charges…